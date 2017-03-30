5 things to know - 5K against violence

5 things to know - 5K against violence

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Daily Reporter

Alternatives Inc. is playing host to its first "5K Against Violence" in April to benefit the organization, which supports victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Here are five things to know about the upcoming event: The 5K run/walk takes place on the Pennsy Trail, beginning at its intersection with American Legion Place, but vendors and booths will congregate at the Hancock County Courthouse Plaza.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kiwi caught in global paedophile ring - how it ... Mar 20 Midnitecryer 1
wendy bennington Mar 17 bill 1
News Audit: Undercover officers did not follow policies Feb '17 $;7:&3& 1
free the last of the anderson 4 (Aug '11) Nov '16 Johnny5 9
Donald Trumps child rape new trial date Nov '16 TRUMP2016 president 8
Lost Pet Nov '16 Pickles 3
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Indiana (D... (Oct '10) Sep '16 Truth 95
See all Anderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anderson Forum Now

Anderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Anderson, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,182 • Total comments across all topics: 280,219,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC