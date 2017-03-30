5 things to know - 5K against violence
Alternatives Inc. is playing host to its first "5K Against Violence" in April to benefit the organization, which supports victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Here are five things to know about the upcoming event: The 5K run/walk takes place on the Pennsy Trail, beginning at its intersection with American Legion Place, but vendors and booths will congregate at the Hancock County Courthouse Plaza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Reporter.
Add your comments below
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kiwi caught in global paedophile ring - how it ...
|Mar 20
|Midnitecryer
|1
|wendy bennington
|Mar 17
|bill
|1
|Audit: Undercover officers did not follow policies
|Feb '17
|$;7:&3&
|1
|free the last of the anderson 4 (Aug '11)
|Nov '16
|Johnny5
|9
|Donald Trumps child rape new trial date
|Nov '16
|TRUMP2016 president
|8
|Lost Pet
|Nov '16
|Pickles
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Indiana (D... (Oct '10)
|Sep '16
|Truth
|95
Find what you want!
Search Anderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC