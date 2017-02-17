Spring comes early as Chicago temps b...

Spring comes early as Chicago temps break 137-year record

59 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

The calendar says we are in the middle of February, but unseasonably high temperatures in the Midwest and along the eastern seaboard on Saturday made it feel like spring. Chicago recorded temperatures as high as 67 degrees on Saturday, shattering a 137-year record of 62, according to The Chicago Tribune .

