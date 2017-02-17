Spring comes early as Chicago temps break 137-year record
The calendar says we are in the middle of February, but unseasonably high temperatures in the Midwest and along the eastern seaboard on Saturday made it feel like spring. Chicago recorded temperatures as high as 67 degrees on Saturday, shattering a 137-year record of 62, according to The Chicago Tribune .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hancock County Jail (Aug '10)
|18 hr
|truthaboutattraction
|10
|Mirada bennington
|Wed
|newgf
|1
|Audit: Undercover officers did not follow policies
|Feb 12
|$;7:&3&
|1
|Spot a pothole on highways? Report it
|Feb 3
|LOL
|3
|Daleville Music Thread (Jun '12)
|Feb 2
|Musikologist
|16
|free the last of the anderson 4 (Aug '11)
|Nov '16
|Johnny5
|9
|Donald Trumps child rape new trial date
|Nov '16
|TRUMP2016 president
|8
Find what you want!
Search Anderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC