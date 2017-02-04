Madison County officials to look at transit system plans
The Herald Bulletin reports that the study is part of a long-range transportation plan by the Madison County Council of Governments. Transportation planning supervisor Bob Wertman says plans are to conduct an analysis of travel by individual vehicle, express bus service or commuter rail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spot a pothole on highways? Report it
|21 hr
|LOL
|3
|Daleville Music Thread (Jun '12)
|Thu
|Musikologist
|16
|Any rentals available???
|Nov '16
|Bettyb
|1
|free the last of the anderson 4 (Aug '11)
|Nov '16
|Johnny5
|9
|Donald Trumps child rape new trial date
|Nov '16
|TRUMP2016 president
|8
|Lost Pet
|Nov '16
|Pickles
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Indiana (D... (Oct '10)
|Sep '16
|Truth
|95
Find what you want!
Search Anderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC