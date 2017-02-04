Madison County officials to look at t...

Madison County officials to look at transit system plans

The Herald Bulletin reports that the study is part of a long-range transportation plan by the Madison County Council of Governments. Transportation planning supervisor Bob Wertman says plans are to conduct an analysis of travel by individual vehicle, express bus service or commuter rail.

