Madison Co. studying plan for possibl...

Madison Co. studying plan for possible mass transit line.

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

More than 13,000 people commute south from Madison County, according to the county's Council of Governments. The council said thousands of people also commute to Madison County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mirada bennington Wed newgf 1
Hancock County Jail (Aug '10) Wed ujustdisagreeidc 9
News Audit: Undercover officers did not follow policies Feb 12 $;7:&3& 1
News Spot a pothole on highways? Report it Feb 3 LOL 3
Daleville Music Thread (Jun '12) Feb 2 Musikologist 16
free the last of the anderson 4 (Aug '11) Nov '16 Johnny5 9
Donald Trumps child rape new trial date Nov '16 TRUMP2016 president 8
See all Anderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anderson Forum Now

Anderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Anderson, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,409 • Total comments across all topics: 278,923,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC