Kiwi caught in global paedophile ring...

Kiwi caught in global paedophile ring - how it all unravelled

Wednesday Feb 22

The global paedophile ring that allegedly involved a 42-year-old Kiwi man was brought down by a simple photograph of a little boy getting a henna tattoo at a US zoo. It later emerged that they had paid US$8000 for the little boy and travelled the world with him, farming him to a network of paedophiles to sexually abuse.

