Hambletonian Society stakes payments due

The initial payment deadline for 2017 eligibility to more than 130 stake events at 13 different tracks, headlined by the $1 million Hambletonian heats at the Meadowlands on Saturday, Aug. 5, and the $5.8 million Breeders Crown finals at Hoosier Park in Anderson, Ind. on Oct. 27-28 is just five days away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HarnesRacing.