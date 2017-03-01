Gwyneth Paltrow's 3 Green Hearts Cafe...

Gwyneth Paltrow's 3 Green Hearts Cafe to Open in Midtown and More Intel

Wednesday Feb 22

The takeout restaurant with fresh-squeezed juice, gluten-free kale ravioli, fish tacos, and "healthy" frosting shots will debut as part of the newest, biggest Tracy Anderson Studio in conjunction with Maria Baum , at 241 East 59th Street. Though Tracy Anderson is a members-only fitness and lifestyle kind of place, the cafe is open to the public.

