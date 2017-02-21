Former jail worker arrested for havin...

Former jail worker arrested for having sex with inmate

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Police say Sydney Kia Highbaugh, 22, of Anderson, was working at the Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility when the incidents occurred in late December 2016. State police began their investigation into the inappropriate sexual contact in early January and turned their findings over to the Madison County Prosecutor's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Audit: Undercover officers did not follow policies Feb 12 $;7:&3& 1
News Spot a pothole on highways? Report it Feb 3 LOL 3
Daleville Music Thread (Jun '12) Feb 2 Musikologist 16
free the last of the anderson 4 (Aug '11) Nov '16 Johnny5 9
Donald Trumps child rape new trial date Nov '16 TRUMP2016 president 8
Lost Pet Nov '16 Pickles 3
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Indiana (D... (Oct '10) Sep '16 Truth 95
See all Anderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anderson Forum Now

Anderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Anderson, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,029 • Total comments across all topics: 279,048,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC