Former jail worker arrested for having sex with inmate
Police say Sydney Kia Highbaugh, 22, of Anderson, was working at the Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility when the incidents occurred in late December 2016. State police began their investigation into the inappropriate sexual contact in early January and turned their findings over to the Madison County Prosecutor's Office.
