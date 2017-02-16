Former corrections worker arrested for sex with inmate
A former Indiana Department of Corrections employee was arrested on allegations she had sex with an 18-year-old inmate. Syndey Kia Highbaugh, 22, of Anderson turned herself in Thursday evening at the Madison County Jail after a warrant was issued for her arrest on Tuesday, according to a press release from Indiana State Police.
