Authorities investigating after finding stolen construction equipment
Officials need the public's help in finding who is responsible for the theft of some construction equipment in Anderson. Officers recovered several pieces of stolen construction equipment in the 4000 block of North State Road 9, including: two skid loaders, five stolen trucks and two wreckers that were found in different places along the property.
