Audit: Anderson police department misplaces $16.2K in 2015

Friday Feb 10

A state audit shows that three Anderson police officers reported in 2015 that more than $7,200 was missing from funds used for confidential drug buys. The report by the Indiana State Board of Accounts says the money was taken from three Drug Task Force officers.

