Anderson Police Department Misplaces $16.2K In 2015
A state audit shows that three Anderson police officers reported in 2015 that more than $7,200 was missing from funds used for confidential drug buys. The report by the Indiana State Board of Accounts says the money was taken from three Drug Task Force officers.
