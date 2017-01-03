Muncie man arrested for shooting at t...

Muncie man arrested for shooting at teens in Anderson

Sunday Jan 1 Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Frankton Police and Madison County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Muncie man for shooting a handgun at teenagers New Year's Day on the north side of Anderson. Officers were called to a single vehicle accident in front of 3165 N State Road 9. When Frankton officer Austin Cooper arrived, he saw Jordan Ray Mace, 25, firing a handgun at a white SUV that was traveling northbound on State Road 9, Police determined Mace was the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident, and said he failed a breath test during their investigation.

