Muncie man arrested for shooting at teens in Anderson
Frankton Police and Madison County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Muncie man for shooting a handgun at teenagers New Year's Day on the north side of Anderson. Officers were called to a single vehicle accident in front of 3165 N State Road 9. When Frankton officer Austin Cooper arrived, he saw Jordan Ray Mace, 25, firing a handgun at a white SUV that was traveling northbound on State Road 9, Police determined Mace was the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident, and said he failed a breath test during their investigation.
