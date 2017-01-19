Man charged with impersonating officer
According to court documents, 19-year-old Jaylen Tunnell posed as an officer to get a job working security for Indy Scream Park in Anderson this past fall. "You look for officers to be safe and secure and for somebody to impersonate one and not be one would just make me feel very unsafe," said Cathy Wadley, who was visiting Madison County on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any rentals available???
|Nov '16
|Bettyb
|1
|free the last of the anderson 4 (Aug '11)
|Nov '16
|Johnny5
|9
|Donald Trumps child rape new trial date
|Nov '16
|TRUMP2016 president
|8
|Lost Pet
|Nov '16
|Pickles
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Indiana (D... (Oct '10)
|Sep '16
|Truth
|95
|the music thread (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|58
|What Do You Think About Public School Dress Code? (Mar '07)
|Jul '16
|knowitall
|119
Find what you want!
Search Anderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC