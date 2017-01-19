Man charged with impersonating officer

Man charged with impersonating officer

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

According to court documents, 19-year-old Jaylen Tunnell posed as an officer to get a job working security for Indy Scream Park in Anderson this past fall. "You look for officers to be safe and secure and for somebody to impersonate one and not be one would just make me feel very unsafe," said Cathy Wadley, who was visiting Madison County on Thursday.

