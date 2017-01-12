Lawmakers question governor's push to appoint schools chief
Some state lawmakers say Gov.-elect Eric Holcomb's proposal to make Indiana's school chief an appointed position is worth discussing, but isn't an important education priority in the 2017 legislative session. "I guess I could be convinced that's a good idea," Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, minority leader in the Indiana Senate, said on Friday.
