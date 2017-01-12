in Emt, Fire Chief Dash Through Flame...

in Emt, Fire Chief Dash Through Flames to Rescue Woman

Jan. 13--ANDERSON -- Dashing through flames without protective gear, Anderson emergency medical technician Adam Hinkle and Fire Chief David Cravens rescued a 78-year-old Anderson woman when her house caught fire Thursday night. Medic 3, the unit Hinkle serves on, and Cravens were just blocks away from Linda Goen's house in the 2500 block of South Madison Avenue when the fire call came about 6:30 p.m. When they arrived to see flames showing on the porch and inside the house, Cravens said, Goen was leaning halfway out a window yelling for help.

