Family friend remembers father, son killed in Anderson crash
Officers said a robbery suspect sped away from police and crashed into a car Saturday night with a Noblesville family inside the car. The Madison County Coroner said 53-year-old Dan Oberhart and his son, 24-year-old Riley Oberhart, died in the crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brandy holman is a cheater
|Wed
|Handsome guy
|1
|Con Man Ripping off Women in Central Indiana
|Wed
|legaleagle
|1
|laceypritchert
|Jan 3
|hititornot
|3
|crank
|Jan 3
|Methman20
|4
|Brenda Williams and Family child abusing trolls
|Jan 3
|Heresyoursign420
|2
|Any rentals available???
|Nov '16
|Bettyb
|1
|free the last of the anderson 4 (Aug '11)
|Nov '16
|Johnny5
|9
Find what you want!
Search Anderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC