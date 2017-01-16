Family friend remembers father, son k...

Family friend remembers father, son killed in Anderson crash

Monday Jan 16 Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

Officers said a robbery suspect sped away from police and crashed into a car Saturday night with a Noblesville family inside the car. The Madison County Coroner said 53-year-old Dan Oberhart and his son, 24-year-old Riley Oberhart, died in the crash.

