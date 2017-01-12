Donald Keith Loy
Donald Keith Loy, 71, of Greenfield, went to Heaven on Monday, January 9, 2017, at home surrounded by his family after fighting cancer for four years. He was born on November 5, 1945, in New Martinsville, WV, a son of the late Charles and Elda Loy.
