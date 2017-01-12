Donald Keith Loy

Donald Keith Loy

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Daily Reporter

Donald Keith Loy, 71, of Greenfield, went to Heaven on Monday, January 9, 2017, at home surrounded by his family after fighting cancer for four years. He was born on November 5, 1945, in New Martinsville, WV, a son of the late Charles and Elda Loy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Child molesters Sun Juanita spicer 8
laceypritchert Jan 3 hititornot 3
crank Jan 3 Methman20 4
Brenda Williams and Family child abusing trolls Jan 3 Heresyoursign420 2
Any rentals available??? Nov '16 Bettyb 1
free the last of the anderson 4 (Aug '11) Nov '16 Johnny5 9
james smith (Apr '12) Nov '16 Indianaland 4
See all Anderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anderson Forum Now

Anderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Anderson, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,058 • Total comments across all topics: 277,970,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC