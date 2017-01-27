Authorities release IDs of 3 dead in head-on Indiana crash
Authorities say a husband and wife in their 80s are among three people who died in a head-on crash on a central Indiana highway. The Herald Bulletin reports the Madison County coroner says 85-year-old John G. Hurley of Anderson and his 84-year-old wife, Virginia, died following the crash along with 78-year-old Hal Eugene Montgomery of Westfield.
