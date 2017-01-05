3rd Ricker's store slated to open in February
The store, located at 1711 25th St., plans to hire 15 to 20 employees and will look similar to the Ricker's on U.S. 31 in Edinburgh, said Travis Smith, real estate manager for the company. It will be the third of four Ricker's stations planned in the Columbus area and the company's 56th store in Indiana, Smith said.
