3 dead in head-on crash on central In...

3 dead in head-on crash on central Indiana highway

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger says two victims died at the scene of the crash and a third died at a hospital. The crash occurred on State Road 32 between Anderson and the town of Lapel about 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Spot a pothole on highways? Report it Feb 3 LOL 3
Daleville Music Thread (Jun '12) Feb 2 Musikologist 16
Any rentals available??? Nov '16 Bettyb 1
free the last of the anderson 4 (Aug '11) Nov '16 Johnny5 9
Donald Trumps child rape new trial date Nov '16 TRUMP2016 president 8
Lost Pet Nov '16 Pickles 3
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Indiana (D... (Oct '10) Sep '16 Truth 95
See all Anderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anderson Forum Now

Anderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Kanye West
 

Anderson, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,667 • Total comments across all topics: 278,615,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC