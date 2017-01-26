3 dead in head-on crash on central Indiana highway
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger says two victims died at the scene of the crash and a third died at a hospital. The crash occurred on State Road 32 between Anderson and the town of Lapel about 3:15 p.m. Thursday.
