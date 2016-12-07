Paul E. Jarvis

Paul E. Jarvis, 102, of Anderson passed away Dec. 5, 2016, at Rawlins House in Pendleton. He was born July 9, 1914, in Anderson, the son of Harry and Lillie Jarvis and was a lifelong Anderson resident.

