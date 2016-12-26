Leaders aim to improve programs

Leaders aim to improve programs

Sunday Dec 25

Workforce development, On My Way Pre-K and operation of the Jackson County Learning Center will continue and likely expand in 2017. A new agreement between the Jackson County Education Coalition and Jackson County Industrial Development Corp. provides direction, oversight and funding sources to better deliver programs in the future.

