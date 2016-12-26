Leaders aim to improve programs
Workforce development, On My Way Pre-K and operation of the Jackson County Learning Center will continue and likely expand in 2017. A new agreement between the Jackson County Education Coalition and Jackson County Industrial Development Corp. provides direction, oversight and funding sources to better deliver programs in the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|crank
|Dec 15
|Rick
|3
|Brenda Williams and Family child abusing trolls
|Dec 15
|Antisocial420
|1
|Any rentals available???
|Nov '16
|Bettyb
|1
|free the last of the anderson 4 (Aug '11)
|Nov '16
|Johnny5
|9
|james smith (Apr '12)
|Nov '16
|Indianaland
|4
|Logan Smith...
|Nov '16
|Thinking
|1
|Donald Trumps child rape new trial date
|Nov '16
|TRUMP2016 president
|8
Find what you want!
Search Anderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC