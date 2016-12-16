Indiana county to backup data off-site after ransomware hack
A central Indiana county plans to store its government data at a pair of off-site locations after a computer hack earlier this year. The Herald Bulletin reports that Madison County will pay about $80,000 to store the county's computer files with a firm based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
