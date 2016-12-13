Gary N. Titus

Gary N. Titus, 71, of Greenfield, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2016, at Hancock Regional Hospital. He was born on March 25, 1945, in Anderson, as the son of William A. Titus and Dortha "Dottie" Sheets.

