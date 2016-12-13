Gary N. Titus
Gary N. Titus, 71, of Greenfield, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2016, at Hancock Regional Hospital. He was born on March 25, 1945, in Anderson, as the son of William A. Titus and Dortha "Dottie" Sheets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|crank
|Dec 15
|Rick
|3
|Brenda Williams and Family child abusing trolls
|Dec 15
|Antisocial420
|1
|Any rentals available???
|Nov '16
|Bettyb
|1
|free the last of the anderson 4 (Aug '11)
|Nov '16
|Johnny5
|9
|james smith (Apr '12)
|Nov '16
|Indianaland
|4
|Logan Smith...
|Nov '16
|Thinking
|1
|Donald Trumps child rape new trial date
|Nov '16
|TRUMP2016 president
|8
Find what you want!
Search Anderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC