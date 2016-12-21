Exemplars of a Misunderstood Genre, T...

Exemplars of a Misunderstood Genre, The Ataris Bring Their Emotionally Charged Rock to Columbia

Like the gaming system with which they share their name, The Ataris are products of a bygone era. But unlike the Atari 2600 or its sister systems, the band haven't yet slipped into relic status, and probably won't anytime soon.

