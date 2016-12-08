Anderson police investigating two unr...

Anderson police investigating two unrelated fatal shootings

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 8 Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

That shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. Two hours later, 57-year-old Carlson Conn was shot and killed at his residence in the 2400 block of Lincoln St. Police are still seeking a suspect in Conn's murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
crank Dec 15 Rick 3
Brenda Williams and Family child abusing trolls Dec 15 Antisocial420 1
Any rentals available??? Nov 29 Bettyb 1
free the last of the anderson 4 (Aug '11) Nov 28 Johnny5 9
james smith (Apr '12) Nov 26 Indianaland 4
Logan Smith... Nov '16 Thinking 1
Donald Trumps child rape new trial date Nov '16 TRUMP2016 president 8
See all Anderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anderson Forum Now

Anderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Anderson, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,197 • Total comments across all topics: 277,304,891

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC