Anderson police investigating two unrelated fatal shootings
That shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. Two hours later, 57-year-old Carlson Conn was shot and killed at his residence in the 2400 block of Lincoln St. Police are still seeking a suspect in Conn's murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|crank
|Dec 15
|Rick
|3
|Brenda Williams and Family child abusing trolls
|Dec 15
|Antisocial420
|1
|Any rentals available???
|Nov 29
|Bettyb
|1
|free the last of the anderson 4 (Aug '11)
|Nov 28
|Johnny5
|9
|james smith (Apr '12)
|Nov 26
|Indianaland
|4
|Logan Smith...
|Nov '16
|Thinking
|1
|Donald Trumps child rape new trial date
|Nov '16
|TRUMP2016 president
|8
Find what you want!
Search Anderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC