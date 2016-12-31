A time for every purpose
"We'll pray the old year out and the new year in," said Bishop Joseph Riggs, pastor of Apostolic Pentecostal Church. The congregation is one of several Hancock County churches with plans for New Year's Eve, even on a year when Sunday morning follows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|laceypritchert
|Tue
|hititornot
|3
|crank
|Tue
|Methman20
|4
|Brenda Williams and Family child abusing trolls
|Tue
|Heresyoursign420
|2
|Any rentals available???
|Nov '16
|Bettyb
|1
|free the last of the anderson 4 (Aug '11)
|Nov '16
|Johnny5
|9
|james smith (Apr '12)
|Nov '16
|Indianaland
|4
|Logan Smith...
|Nov '16
|Thinking
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC