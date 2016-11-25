Police, Fire a " November 25
Seth Eaton, 34, 6026 Falcon Grove Court, Indianapolis; arrested on charges of domestic battery and strangulation, public intoxication, residential entry, possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct, battery, possession of marijuana, reckless possession of paraphernalia; released on $6,600 bond. William Blake Moon, 21, 2319 Sheridan St., Anderson; arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass; held on $2,000 bond.
