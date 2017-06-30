Police arrest man accused of holding family at gunpoint during home invasion in east Louisville
Police say they have arrested a suspect after a family was held at gunpoint during an alleged home invasion in east Louisville late last year. According to an arrest warrant, it happened Nov. 12 at a home in the 600 block of Old Harrods Creek Road near Anchorage.
