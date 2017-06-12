Kentucky governor says house is worth...

Kentucky governor says house is worth $1.6 million

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: Washington Times

The family home that Kentucky's Republican governor purchased from a friend and political appointee is worth $1.3 million less than local officials say it is, according to the governor's lengthy appeal to tax assessors in his county. The appeal is Gov. Matt Bevin's first detailed account of the purchase that has prompted two ethics complaints and captivated Kentucky's political circles in the months since The Courier-Journal first wrote about the sale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Glenview Hills Music Thread (Mar '14) 4 min Musikologist 7
Fern Creek Jukebox (Jun '12) Tue Musikologist 17
Hills and Dales Music Thread Jun 10 Musikologist 1
Forest Hills Music Thread (Feb '14) Jun 9 Musikologist 9
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) Jun 9 Diamond jim 782
Strathmoor Village Music Thread Jun 6 Musikologist 1
Watterson Park Music Thread Jun 5 Musikologist 2
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Jefferson County was issued at June 16 at 12:14AM EDT

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Anchorage, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,288 • Total comments across all topics: 281,800,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC