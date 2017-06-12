Kentucky governor says house is worth $1.6 million
The family home that Kentucky's Republican governor purchased from a friend and political appointee is worth $1.3 million less than local officials say it is, according to the governor's lengthy appeal to tax assessors in his county. The appeal is Gov. Matt Bevin's first detailed account of the purchase that has prompted two ethics complaints and captivated Kentucky's political circles in the months since The Courier-Journal first wrote about the sale.
