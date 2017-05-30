House seller invested $300K in company partly owned by Bevin

The seller of a house where Gov. Matt Bevin's family is living invested in a Louisville medical device company partly owned by Bevin a few weeks before the sale of the house at nearly a million dollars below market value. Neil Ramsey gained a substantial tax credit when he invested $300,000 in Neuronetrix Solutions LLC through state government's "Angel Investment Act" program, The Courier-Journal reported that state records show.

