Sources: Body found in Elizabethtown linked to deadly double shooting by Anchorage police
Multiple sources have confirmed to WAVE 3 News that a death investigation in Elizabethtown is connected to an officer-involved shooting in Anchorage that left two people dead on Tuesday. A body was discovered inside a home on Dawn Avenue on the south end of Elizabethtown Tuesday night.
