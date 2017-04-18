Sources: Body found in Elizabethtown ...

Sources: Body found in Elizabethtown linked to deadly double shooting by Anchorage police

Wednesday Mar 29

Multiple sources have confirmed to WAVE 3 News that a death investigation in Elizabethtown is connected to an officer-involved shooting in Anchorage that left two people dead on Tuesday. A body was discovered inside a home on Dawn Avenue on the south end of Elizabethtown Tuesday night.

