Body found in Elizabethtown linked to deadly double shooting by...
Multiple sources have confirmed to WAVE 3 News that a death investigation near Elizabethtown is connected to an officer-involved shooting in Anchorage that left two people dead on Tuesday. A body was discovered inside a home on Dawn Avenue just south of Elizabethtown Tuesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cambridge Music Thread (Dec '15)
|11 hr
|Musikologist
|4
|Demplytown Music Thread (Jul '15)
|13 hr
|Musikologist
|4
|Anchorage Music Thread (Jan '14)
|Mar 27
|Musikologist
|10
|Lyndon Music Thread (Apr '13)
|Mar 27
|Musikologist
|11
|Cheap hotel in Southeast Louisville
|Mar 21
|eyeonu21
|1
|Trump /Louisville, Ky today
|Mar 20
|Laraine McGrew
|1
|Meadow Vale Music Thread
|Mar 17
|Musikologist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC