After multiple-county crime spree, police kill 2 in Kentucky

Mar 30, 2017

Authorities in Kentucky say that two people killed by officers after allegedly stabbing an elderly widower to death were already on the run from the law for stealing a gun and a truck in another county. The suspects were identified as 18-year-old Destiny A. Moneyhun and 25-year-old Bradley James Sheets.

