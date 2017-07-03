Yup'ik fashion artist follows family ...

Yup'ik fashion artist follows family tradition through tech

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Alaska Journal of Commerce

Mary Charles and her 13-year-old niece Emily have collaborated on Yup'ik-inspired leggings using Alaskan designs as the latest twist on current fashion trends for women. Women's leggings are a hot versatile commodity in today's fashion world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
***Icnoptnthis Another Word Game (Add -Drop)*** 9 hr Princess Hey 41
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) 10 hr Princess Hey 2,798
News Troopers seek Anchorage man who fled in Sterling Mon BrainRot 2
Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16) Jun 29 Isaacspang 23
Natasha St. Pier in France--The Best!!!! Jun 29 Chris Deile 11
New Katty Line Videos!!!!! Jun 27 Chris Deile 16
does anchorage have any ghettos (Mar '09) Jun 24 African_Kyng 19
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,577 • Total comments across all topics: 282,240,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC