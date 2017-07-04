Reported North Korean ICBM test could...

Reported North Korean ICBM test could spell concerns for Alaska

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson confirmed today that North Korea's latest missile test was with an intercontinental ballistic missile. Though the U.S. military's initial assessment was that the North Koreans fired an intermediate-range missile, Tillerson's statement offered the first confirmation from the Administration that it was in fact an ICBM.

