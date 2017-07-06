Peninsula food hub expands to Anchorage

Peninsula food hub expands to Anchorage

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Peninsula Clarion

The new location will open July 8 at the Church of Love at 3502 Spenard Road, giving the hub a fourth location and marking the food hub's first foray off the peninsula. "Anchorage has a much bigger market due to the population," said Robbie Mixon, Cook Inletkeeper's local food coordinator and the food hub's operations manager, in a phone interview Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) 7 hr Sharlene45 2,809
Travel to Seward early tomorrow!!! 14 hr sandipkrsharma 1
***Icnoptnthis Another Word Game (Add -Drop)*** Jul 4 Princess Hey 41
News Troopers seek Anchorage man who fled in Sterling Jul 3 BrainRot 2
Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16) Jun 29 Isaacspang 23
Natasha St. Pier in France--The Best!!!! Jun 29 Chris Deile 11
New Katty Line Videos!!!!! Jun 27 Chris Deile 16
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,003 • Total comments across all topics: 282,304,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC