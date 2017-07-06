Peninsula food hub expands to Anchorage

The new location will open July 8 at the Church of Love at 3502 Spenard Road, giving the hub a fourth location and marking the food hub's first foray off the peninsula. "Anchorage has a much bigger market due to the population," said Robbie Mixon, Cook Inletkeeper's local food coordinator and the food hub's operations manager, in a phone interview Thursday.

