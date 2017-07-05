North Korean ICBM Push Ramps Up Pressure on U.S. Missile Defense

Kim Jong Un's test of an ICBM capable of striking the U.S. mainland is putting renewed pressure on a U.S. missile defense system racing to keep up with North Korea's quickly evolving military threat. While the U.S. "completely obliterated" a mock intercontinental ballistic missile in a late May test of its $36 billion ground-based defense system, according to the Missile Defense Agency, outside analysts call those tests choreographed events that don't reflect real-world scenarios.

