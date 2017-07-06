New Anchorage schools superintendent ...

New Anchorage schools superintendent wins support with student data and an open door

12 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Deena Bishop and her new husband, Bill, went on a 5-mile run on a Sunday in April, and two days later he found out he had late-stage throat cancer. It was a stunning turn of events for Bishop, 47, who was in her first year in the demanding job of superintendent of Anchorage schools.

