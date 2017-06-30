Mother films son's reaction to seeing...

Mother films son's reaction to seeing his face on phone

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

'Please send help!': Mother films her one-year-old son's bizarre reaction to seeing his face on her phone as he snorts and gurgles In a video thought to have been filmed in Anchorage, Alaska, he crinkles up his nose and bares his tiny milk teeth before letting out a series of snorting noises And mother Tiffy Curtin could not tell whether her one-year-old son was traumatised or excited when he came across her device. In a video thought to have been filmed in Anchorage, Alaska, the baby grabs hold of the phone and stares at it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
***Icnoptnthis Another Word Game (Add -Drop)*** 18 hr Princess Hey 39
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) Sun Princess Hey 2,791
Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16) Jun 29 Isaacspang 23
Natasha St. Pier in France--The Best!!!! Jun 29 Chris Deile 11
New Katty Line Videos!!!!! Jun 27 Chris Deile 16
does anchorage have any ghettos (Mar '09) Jun 24 African_Kyng 19
I Had the First View of This YouTube Video Jun 24 Chris Deile 4
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,327 • Total comments across all topics: 282,208,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC