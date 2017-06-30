Mother films son's reaction to seeing his face on phone

'Please send help!': Mother films her one-year-old son's bizarre reaction to seeing his face on her phone as he snorts and gurgles In a video thought to have been filmed in Anchorage, Alaska, he crinkles up his nose and bares his tiny milk teeth before letting out a series of snorting noises And mother Tiffy Curtin could not tell whether her one-year-old son was traumatised or excited when he came across her device. In a video thought to have been filmed in Anchorage, Alaska, the baby grabs hold of the phone and stares at it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.