Mother films son's reaction to seeing his face on phone
'Please send help!': Mother films her one-year-old son's bizarre reaction to seeing his face on her phone as he snorts and gurgles In a video thought to have been filmed in Anchorage, Alaska, he crinkles up his nose and bares his tiny milk teeth before letting out a series of snorting noises And mother Tiffy Curtin could not tell whether her one-year-old son was traumatised or excited when he came across her device. In a video thought to have been filmed in Anchorage, Alaska, the baby grabs hold of the phone and stares at it.
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|***Icnoptnthis Another Word Game (Add -Drop)***
|18 hr
|Princess Hey
|39
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|Sun
|Princess Hey
|2,791
|Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16)
|Jun 29
|Isaacspang
|23
|Natasha St. Pier in France--The Best!!!!
|Jun 29
|Chris Deile
|11
|New Katty Line Videos!!!!!
|Jun 27
|Chris Deile
|16
|does anchorage have any ghettos (Mar '09)
|Jun 24
|African_Kyng
|19
|I Had the First View of This YouTube Video
|Jun 24
|Chris Deile
|4
