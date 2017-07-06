Mist doesn't dampen spirit of Highlan...

Mist doesn't dampen spirit of Highland Games

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jul 7 Read more: Homer News

Typical Scottish weather provided the appropriate atmosphere Saturday for the 2017 Kachemak Bay Scottish Club Highland Games at Karen Hornaday Park. Chilly temperatures and a wee bit of mist didn't dampen the spirits of men and women athletes - and a few bairns, or children - competing in the games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Homer News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
***Icnoptnthis Another Word Game (Add -Drop)*** 17 min Princess Hey 57
A Little Piece of Info. to Brighten Ones Day 23 hr Chris DEile 3
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) Tue Princess Hey 2,826
Natasha St. Pier in France--The Best!!!! Mon Chris Deile 18
ISO Info Lisa McCumiskey (Nov '16) Sun Gigi 2
Travel to Seward early tomorrow!!! Jul 6 sandipkrsharma 1
News Troopers seek Anchorage man who fled in Sterling Jul 3 BrainRot 2
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. American Idol
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,833 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC