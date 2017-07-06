Kenai officers save life with newly acquired overdose reducing drug
Members of the Kenai Police Department saved a life for the first time using the overdose-reducing drug Naloxone, known by the commercial name Narcan, as a new state program to combat Alaska's opioid epidemic takes hold. In the early morning hours of July 2, two Kenai police officers responded to a report of a possible overdose and "saw that the woman was gasping for breath and had overdosed on drugs," according to a release from the department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|***Icnoptnthis Another Word Game (Add -Drop)***
|17 min
|Princess Hey
|57
|A Little Piece of Info. to Brighten Ones Day
|23 hr
|Chris DEile
|3
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|Tue
|Princess Hey
|2,826
|Natasha St. Pier in France--The Best!!!!
|Mon
|Chris Deile
|18
|ISO Info Lisa McCumiskey (Nov '16)
|Sun
|Gigi
|2
|Travel to Seward early tomorrow!!!
|Jul 6
|sandipkrsharma
|1
|Troopers seek Anchorage man who fled in Sterling
|Jul 3
|BrainRot
|2
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC