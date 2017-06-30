Guest Commentary: What happened to th...

Guest Commentary: What happened to the 90-day session?

Rep. Matt Claman, D-Anchorage, writes that a constitutional amendment is needed to hold the Legislature to 90 days as intended by a voter initiative. Over 10 years ago, Alaskans voted to limit the legislative session to 90 days with the hope that the Legislature would finish its work on time and under budget.

