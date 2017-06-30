Guest Commentary: What happened to the 90-day session?
Rep. Matt Claman, D-Anchorage, writes that a constitutional amendment is needed to hold the Legislature to 90 days as intended by a voter initiative. Over 10 years ago, Alaskans voted to limit the legislative session to 90 days with the hope that the Legislature would finish its work on time and under budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|***Icnoptnthis Another Word Game (Add -Drop)***
|15 hr
|Princess Hey
|33
|Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16)
|Jun 29
|Isaacspang
|23
|Natasha St. Pier in France--The Best!!!!
|Jun 29
|Chris Deile
|11
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|Jun 28
|Princess Hey
|2,789
|New Katty Line Videos!!!!!
|Jun 27
|Chris Deile
|16
|does anchorage have any ghettos (Mar '09)
|Jun 24
|African_Kyng
|19
|I Had the First View of This YouTube Video
|Jun 24
|Chris Deile
|4
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC