Firefighter hospitalized, and released, after blaze at East Anchorage duplex

A fire at an East Anchorage duplex late Friday sent a firefighter to the hospital with a "minor medical emergency," though the firefighter was subsequently released in good condition, authorities said. Firefighters arrived at the duplex, on Pioneer Drive near the Tudor Road-Muldoon Road curve, just before midnight to find the building "heavily involved with fire venting from windows on all three sides," the Anchorage Fire Department said in a prepared statement .

