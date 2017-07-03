Deadly toxin shuts down some Alaska oyster farms
Some oyster farmers in Southeast Alaska are closed for business due to high levels of the paralytic shellfish poison, or PSP, found in the mollusks. produces the chemical saxitoxin, can be consumed by clams and oysters, where it can accumulate to levels that are deadly to humans without affecting the mollusks.
