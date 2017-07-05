Black bears attracted by trash shot and killed in Anchorage area
Black bears attracted by trash were shot and killed July Fourth in an Eagle River campground and outside an Anchorage Hillside home, officials said. A third black bear was lured by food and garbage to a tent in Anchorage's Centennial Park, police said.
