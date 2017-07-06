Armstrong named editor of Homer News
The announcement was made this week by Deedie McKenzie, group publisher for Morris Publishing Group, which owns the Homer News. "Armstrong's longevity in the community and at the News will serve him well in his new position," said McKenzie in making the announcement.
