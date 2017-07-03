Anchorage police: Stolen car found shot up and ablaze in school parking lot
A stolen car was found in flames and full of bullet holes outside Tyson Elementary School in Mountain View on Sunday afternoon, according to Anchorage police. Anchorage Fire Chief Denis LeBlanc said firefighters responded at 3:07 p.m., but police officers told them to wait nearby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Troopers seek Anchorage man who fled in Sterling
|2 hr
|BrainRot
|2
|***Icnoptnthis Another Word Game (Add -Drop)***
|23 hr
|Princess Hey
|39
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|Sun
|Princess Hey
|2,791
|Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16)
|Jun 29
|Isaacspang
|23
|Natasha St. Pier in France--The Best!!!!
|Jun 29
|Chris Deile
|11
|New Katty Line Videos!!!!!
|Jun 27
|Chris Deile
|16
|does anchorage have any ghettos (Mar '09)
|Jun 24
|African_Kyng
|19
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC