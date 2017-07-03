Anchorage police: Stolen car found sh...

Anchorage police: Stolen car found shot up and ablaze in school parking lot

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

A stolen car was found in flames and full of bullet holes outside Tyson Elementary School in Mountain View on Sunday afternoon, according to Anchorage police. Anchorage Fire Chief Denis LeBlanc said firefighters responded at 3:07 p.m., but police officers told them to wait nearby.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Troopers seek Anchorage man who fled in Sterling 2 hr BrainRot 2
***Icnoptnthis Another Word Game (Add -Drop)*** 23 hr Princess Hey 39
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) Sun Princess Hey 2,791
Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16) Jun 29 Isaacspang 23
Natasha St. Pier in France--The Best!!!! Jun 29 Chris Deile 11
New Katty Line Videos!!!!! Jun 27 Chris Deile 16
does anchorage have any ghettos (Mar '09) Jun 24 African_Kyng 19
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,604 • Total comments across all topics: 282,213,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC