Anchorage police find 2 bodies behind garage of Hillside Drive home
Anchorage police say a death investigation is underway after two bodies were found in a wooded area behind the garage of a home on Hillside Drive. Officers discovered the bodies in the 11000 block of Hillside Drive, near the end of lower O'Malley Road, around 3:30 p.m. Monday, police said in a statement .
